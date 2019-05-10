Sleepy Hollow College and Career Fair 

Sleepy Hollow High School sophomores and juniors walked through the gymnasium on April 3, filled with anticipation and some trepidation to learn more about careers and colleges at the District’s College and Career Day.

“I feel like this gives us many opportunities to see colleges they we haven’t heard of before and also to see those that we are interested in,” said junior Matthew Silver.

The students found speaking with admissions counselors helpful. Jordan Lis, a junior, said, “Even if you don’t want to go to that school, it gives you an idea of the college process.”

In addition to the more than 60 private and state colleges, representatives from trade organizations and men and women working as plumbers, electricians, make-up artists, healthcare technicians, business owners, and in banks attended the event for the first time.

The Kids Club of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown worked with the Guidance Department to organize the event.

“There is a lot of pressure, especially in Westchester, to attend a four-year college,” said Kids Club volunteer Marie Guarnierei. “For some students, maybe it is not the right path immediately after graduation.”

“It is never too early to start this conversation,” said Dr. Gail Duffy, director of curriculum and instruction. “All our students have a path and to be offered the opportunity to visualize the path they can follow is a wonderful opportunity.”