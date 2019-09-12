Sleepy Hollow and Briarcliff Residents among Top Dartmouth Graduates

Katherine Clayton, a Sleepy Hollow resident, was one of Dartmouth College’s four valedictorians, and Caterina Florissi, a Briarcliff Manor resident, was one of six salutatorians for the Class of 2018, who graduated this past June in Hanover, N.H.

Katherine, a government and French major, plans to compete in the ITU World Triathlon Championships in Australia this month, then complete a one-year research fellowship working in the government department at Dartmouth, followed by a PhD program in political science at Stanford University.

Caterina, a neuroscience major, plans to work for two years at DQ&A, allied with a California-based organization called Close Concerns, whose mission is to gather and share research about diabetes.