Peekskill’s Dr. Mauricio Named 2020 Superintendent to Watch

The Peekskill City School District announced that Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Mauricio has been named a 2020 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA).

Dr. Mauricio joins 24 district leaders from across the country who were selected for this award. Honorees are recognized for using communication technology in innovative and effective ways to engage and inform their school communities. Additionally, award recipients are noted to have demonstrated dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core, thus contributing to expanding their district’s two-way communication and outreach efforts.

“I am humbled to accept this shared honor with my Peekskill team, as it takes collaboration to communicate effectively,” said Dr. Mauricio. “I also wish to congratulate my fellow school leaders who were also honored. Communication is always an important factor in our schools, but now, more than ever, it is a critical component to strengthening our school to home partnerships. At Peekskill we are committed to reaching every stakeholder with timely and transparent information, and providing opportunities for two-way conversations.”

Below is a complete list of the Superintendents to Watch

2020 Superintendents to Watch Honorees