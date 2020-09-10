Peekskill’s Dr. Mauricio Named 2020 Superintendent to Watch

The Peekskill City School District announced that Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Mauricio has been named a 2020 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA).
Dr. Mauricio joins 24 district leaders from across the country who were selected for this award. Honorees are recognized for using communication technology in innovative and effective ways to engage and inform their school communities. Additionally, award recipients are noted to have demonstrated dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core, thus contributing to expanding their district’s two-way communication and outreach efforts.
“I am humbled to accept this shared honor with my Peekskill team, as it takes collaboration to communicate effectively,” said Dr. Mauricio. “I also wish to congratulate my fellow school leaders who were also honored. Communication is always an important factor in our schools, but now, more than ever, it is a critical component to strengthening our school to home partnerships. At Peekskill we are committed to reaching every stakeholder with timely and transparent information, and providing opportunities for two-way conversations.”
Below is a complete list of the Superintendents to Watch
2020 Superintendents to Watch Honorees
- Dr. David Mauricio, Peekskill City (N.Y.) School District
- Dr. Kimberly Berman, Mill Valley (Calif.) School District
- Dr. Lewis Brooks, Shelby County Schools, Columbiana, Ala.
- Dr. C. Todd Cummings, South Bend (Ind.) Community Schools Corporation
- Dr. Laurie Dent, Sumner-Bonney Lake School District, Sumner, Wash.
- Dr. Robert Downs, Buford (Ga.) City Schools
- Dr. Russell Dyer, Cleveland (Tenn.) City Schools
- Dr. Christopher Fuzessy, Foothills School Division, Alberta, Canada
- Dr. Tawana Grover, Grand Island (Neb.) Public Schools
- Jodie Hausmann, Bay Village (Ohio) City School District
- A. Russell Hughes, Walton County School District, DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
- Dr. Brad Hunt, Coppell (Texas) Independent School System
- Dr. Bryan Johnson, Hamilton County Schools, Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Dr. Anthony Lewis, Lawrence (Kan.) Public Schools
- Dr. Demetrus Liggins, Greenville (Texas) Independent School System
- Dr. Jenny McGown, Klein (Texas) Independent School District
- Dr. Matthew Mingle, Warren Township (N.J.) Schools
- Dr. Martin Pollio, Jefferson County Public Schools, Louisville, Ky.
- Dr. Ian Saltzman, Everett (Wash.) Public Schools
- Ted Stec, Lombard (Ill.) School District 44
- Michael Vuckovich, Indiana Area (Pa.) School District
- Tracy Wheeler, Berea (Ohio) City School District
- Dr. Jim Wipke, Ladue School District, St. Louis, Mo.
- Dr. Robert Zywicki, Mount Olive Township School District, Flanders , N.J.