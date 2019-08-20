Pace University Names First Chief Diversity Officer

New member of senior leadership team will guide vision and direction of diversity, inclusion, and affirmative action programs at Pace’s New York City and Westchester campuses

Pace University President Marvin Krislov announced today that Tiffany Hamilton has been named Pace University’s first Chief Diversity Officer.

Hamilton, a Stamford, Connecticut resident and former Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Westchester Community College, joins Pace’s senior leadership team as Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion. She will supervise the Affirmative Action Office and Title IX Coordinator, the LGBTQA and Social Justice Center, the Multicultural Affairs Offices, and the Offices of Sexual Assault Prevention and Education. Working with Enrollment Management, Student Affairs, Human Resources, and other departments at its New York City and Pleasantville campuses, Hamilton will also ensure that Pace University implements best practices for recruitment and retention of students, faculty, and staff.

“The appointment of a Chief Diversity Officer is the next logical step in formalizing what we already do so well here at Pace University,” said Krislov. “As the nation’s number one four-year private university for driving social mobility, we recognize that a diverse academic community makes for a stronger academic community. I know that Tiffany Hamilton will carry on this work and ensure a welcoming environment for everyone here at Pace.”

Prior to her work at Westchester Community College, where she served as that institution’s first chief diversity officer, Hamilton worked for her alma mater, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, in a variety of roles in enrollment, multicultural affairs, and student success.

“Pace University has a long record of working to improve diversity and create opportunities for underrepresented students,” said Hamilton. “As a first-generation college student myself, I recognize the leadership role Pace has taken, and I’m honored to have been chosen to build on this strong foundation.”

The first in her family to attend college, Hamilton holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She lives with her husband in Stamford, Connecticut, and is actively involved in Sister to Sister International, the YWCA of White Plains, and the Westchester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Hamilton’s appointment follows a national search that included exceptional candidates from across the country.