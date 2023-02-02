New York Medical College’s School of Health Sciences and Practice Rolls out a New M.P.H. Generalist Program

The New Program Allows Students To Gain Knowledge And Skills From A Variety Of Disciplines

The School of Health Sciences and Practice (SHSP) opened the Spring 2023 semester with a new Master of Public Health (M.P.H.) Generalist Program. The generalist program, which involves less time and cost, enables students to customize their education according to their interests and needs, while gaining a broad grounding in public health and expert knowledge in the core competency areas.

The 42-credit M.P.H. Generalist Program allows up to 18 to 21 elective credits, which in some cases may also fulfill the requirements for an advanced certificate. In addition, the cost may be covered by financial aid, sparing or reducing out-of-pocket expenses. Advanced certificates are currently offered in the areas of global health, health care administration, health education, environmental health, industrial hygiene and emergency management. Additional advanced certificate programs are being developed.

The program is accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH). Courses are offered on campus, online or in hybrid fashion to accommodate student schedules and needs.

“The benefit of the M.P.H. Generalist Program is it gives students a broad range of knowledge in public health with the flexibility to focus on a specific discipline if they choose to do so,” said Kenneth A. Knapp, Ph.D., assistant professor and interim vice chair of the Department of Public Health, director of the Dr.P.H. program, and director of the Center for Long-Term Care. “The trend for M.P.H. generalists is definitely on the uptick and New York Medical College is on the forefront of keeping up with the ever-changing world of public health.”

“It’s an exciting, yet challenging time, to be in the field of public health. Our M.P.H. Gen Program is designed to prepare students to meet those challenges and become skilled practitioners equipped to address the health needs of populations,” said Michelle Novotny, M.A., associate dean for admissions and enrollment management, SHSP.

The M.P.H. Generalist Program is available to medical students who wish to earn a dual M.D./M.P.H. degree. “Knowledge of public health issues is important for physicians to better care for their patients. The M.P.H. Gen will give them that knowledge to address issues beyond medical care,” said Dr. Knapp.

“An M.P.H. degree is a major step for a serious student of public health science, practice, policy or administration,” said Robert W. Amler, M.D., M.B.A., dean of the School of Health Sciences and Practice and vice president for government affairs. “Our new M.P.H. Generalist Program is designed to make that step a bit lighter and more directly focused on each student’s desired career path.”

