New York Medical College School of Medicine Celebrates Graduates Residency Training Placement

Briarcliff native matched with Mount Sinai Hospital

At noon on Friday, March 18, seniors at New York Medical College (NYMC) School of Medicine (SOM) joined medical students across the nation in learning where they were matched to for their medical residency programs, where they will continue their training for the next several years in their chosen specialty. Conducted annually by the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP), the Match uses a computer algorithm to match the preferences of applicants with the preferences of residency programs to fill the available training positions at U.S. teaching hospitals. The high-stakes, emotional occasion returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Match Day is an exciting and important milestone for all graduating medical students, marking an important step to beginning their next chapters in their journey to becoming a physician,” said Jerry L. Nadler, M.D., MACP, FAHA, FACE, dean of the SOM, and professor of medicine and pharmacology. “We are very proud of the quality and breadth of the residencies that our NYMC medical students have secured and for their resilience and determination to continue their studies.”

This year was the largest match ever. NYMC medical students will be training in 25 states at 105 different institutions. Some were matched at NYMC’s affiliate hospitals—Westchester Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, Greenwich Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Landmark Medical Center—as well as other research-intensive, academic medical centers across the country, including two hospitals of the Harvard Medical School affiliates (Massachusetts General and Beth Israel-Deaconess), Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Brown, Dartmouth, Emory, Mount Sinai, Johns Hopkins, Columbia, Weil Cornell, New York University, Tufts, UCLA and Yale.

Fifty-three percent of the students were matched to residency programs in New York State. The top career choices for the NYMC School of Medicine Class of 2022 were internal medicine, pediatrics, general surgery, radiology, psychiatry, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurology and urology.

Marissa Contento, who is from Briarcliff Manor, was matched with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City for a residency in in internal medicine. “I couldn’t be happier to have matched at Mount Sinai Hospital and to be able to stay in New York close to my family and friends,” said Marissa. “Mount Sinai has a great program. There’s just such a flood of emotions right now and it feels amazing.”

