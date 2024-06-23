New York Medical College Hosts Annual Golf Tournament and Reception

On Monday, June 17, New York Medical College (NYMC) hosted its fourth annual Golf Tournament and Reception, sponsored by the NYMC Board of Advisors at the Saint Andrew’s Golf Club in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. The community outing welcomed more than 175 attendees, including NYMC leadership, friends, supporters and Westchester leaders, for a day out on the greens followed by a dinner reception and awards ceremony.

“Our annual golf tournament turned out to be a beautiful day of competition, celebration and community-building, and for that we are grateful,” said Edward C. Halperin, M.D., M.A., chancellor and chief executive officer at NYMC. “The funds raised will go a long way toward shaping the next generation of skilled, empathetic and dynamic healthcare professionals that come through this campus.

The event was the most successful to date, raising more than $200,000 to benefit student scholarships and other student-focused initiatives at NYMC. Attendees were able to donate directly toward student medical kits and contribute toward the silent auction which included unique golf experiences, spa packages, a day at the beach bundle, and more.

Additionally, this year’s honoree, Kenneth R. Theobalds, president and managing partner at RiverRun Partners, LLC, and a member of the NYMC Board of Trustees, was recognized for his contributions to the College and the greater Westchester community, along with his work to promote fairness and equity in financial services.

“It’s a pleasure to play at this outing in support of NYMC,” said Theobalds. “I want to thank the trustees, faculty, and sponsors who supported this event focused on education, the future, and lessening the financial burden on our students.”

Mr. Theobald’s community service and corporate philanthropy has gained him wide recognition from the U.S. Congress, the NAACP, the American Red Cross, Mount Vernon Hospital, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the New York State Senate and Westchester County Legislature, the American Diabetes Association, ArtsWeschester, the African American Men of Westchester, and the College of Westchester.

Photos from this year’s golf tournament can be found here.