New Panels Capture Pocantico Hills School’s History and Beauty 

Ingenuity, Grit, Passion, and Gratitude. Those are a few of the inspiring words that surround stunning photos of the school’s architecture on the new acoustic panels that line the rear wall of the auditorium at Pocantico Hills School.

The Pocantico Hills School Foundation provided the funding and creative work to bring the panels to life. Foundation Co-President Lauren Amsterdam, a creative director, designed the panels and worked with Dana Yu, a photographer and fellow Pocantico mother. The design concept brings together the history and details of Pocantico’s historic architecture combined with key words reflecting its mantra and culture.

“It is a beautiful example of a school-community partnership through these two professionals whose children are here and are so committed to the district,” said now-former Superintendent Carol Conklin-Spillane.