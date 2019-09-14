Irvington UFSD Welcomes Five Administrators 

Five new administrators have been appointed to the Irvington School District.

Andrea Kantor, who previously served as Dows Lane assistant principal, was named Dows Lane principal. With 27 years of experience in education, Kantor is a leader and proven educator with a commitment to student growth and professional development.

Linda Languilli will serve as the interim assistant principal at Dows Lane Elementary School. Languilli previously served as an interim assistant principal in elementary and middle schools in Chappaqua and as an administrator and teacher in New York City.

Jason Strumwasser has been appointed as the new director of technology. An innovative educational leader who supports faculty to integrate 21st-century multimedia technology to enrich instruction, he has 13 years of experience in education. Strumwasser began his career as a social studies teacher and most recently worked as the executive director of technology at a charter school in Far Rockaway.

Stewart Hanson will serve as the interim director of physical education, health and athletics. Hanson worked as the interim director of physical education and athletics at Pearl River Public School District. Hanson has 40 years of experience as a special education teacher, physical education teacher and as an athletic director.

Iris Goliger has been appointed the assistant director of pupil personnel services. The former chairperson of the Committee on Special Education at the Rondout Valley Central School District, she has comprehensive knowledge of state and federal regulations in education, mental health and community systems and experience as a clinical psychologist and school psychologist.

All five started their new positions this summer.