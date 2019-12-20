Irvington High School Students Kick-Off Holidays with Metlife Building Performance

The Irvington High School Wind Ensemble and Chorale performed holiday classics during the annual Bernard Kaplan Memorial Music Program Concert Series, held in the main lobby of the MetLife Building in New York City on Dec. 10.

Members of the IHS Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Debra McCumber, and the Chorale, under the direction of Janet Gillespie, have been performing at the concert for several years. Each year, Judith Kaplan, who organizes the annual two-week event in honor of her late husband, hand selects only a few ensembles to participate.

“We are very fortunate to be one of the few schools chosen each year to perform,” McCumber said. “Our students work extremely hard to prepare, and we always draw a large crowd of people as we perform during one of the busiest time slots in the Met Life Building. As directors, Ms. Gillespie and I could not be more proud of our students for representing themselves, our department and our District in such an exemplary way.”

The Chorale performed a set that included favorites “S’vivon” and “Ding, Dong, Merrily on High,” as well as 16th-century works “Ríu, Ríu, Chíu” and “Psallite.” The students also performed “Boar’s Head Carol,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Chanukah, O Chanukah,” “Deck the Hall,” “I Have a Little Dreidel,” “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Sleigh Ride” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The Wind Ensemble performed “Carol of the Bells” by Mykola Leontovich and Peter Wilhousky, “Carols for Christmas” by John Cacavas, “Jewish Folk Medley” arranged by Jack Bullock, “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “Somewhere in My Memory” by John Moss and “The Eighth Candle” by Steve Reisteter.