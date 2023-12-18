Irvington High School Students Debate and Discuss Global Issues at Model UN Conference

Members of the Irvington High School Model United Nations Club participated in the Masters School Model UN Conference, where they engaged in parliamentary procedures, delivered speeches and debated to reach agreements with delegates.

Under the guidance of their club adviser, English teacher Melisa Gacevic, the students researched their assignments and developed opening speeches and position papers in preparation for the conference. They represented different nations on various committees, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Silicon Valley Bank, the Paris Peace Conference and the Joint Crisis Committee.

As a result of her outstanding performance, freshman Abigail Choi won an Outstanding Delegate award for her role as Antony Blinken on the U.S. Joint Crisis Committee.

“Attending the MASMUNC conference was an experience that stood out from any other club activity I participated in so far here at my time at HIS,” Choi said. “It provided me with an insight to the difficulties that come with being a delegate while providing an opportunity to connect with other peers trying to solve real-world problems. Being surrounded with other students my age from across New York State while arguing for directives to be passed was the highlight of my weekend and this year.”

Junior Mohun Desai, who represented former prime minister of the United Kingdom David Lloyd George on the Paris Peace Conference Committee, said he had a memorable experience.

“Being a part of the Paris Peace Committee was a wonderful collaborative experience, as each delegate from various schools represented a nation who was affected by World War I,” Desai said. “We were given the ability to alter the aftermath of the war. We all tried to compromise with each other, and it was very cool debating geopolitical and pressing issues. As a delegation, Irvington was able to improve their public speaking and negotiation skills in front of delegates from around the New York City area.”