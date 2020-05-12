Irvington High School student earns National Hispanic Recognition Award 

Irvington High School student Chloe Garcia has been honored by the College Board with a National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Established in 1983, the National Hispanic Recognition Program identifies outstanding high school students with a minimum and regionally established PSAT score and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 by the middle of their junior year.

“We are incredibly proud that Chloe has been recognized as a National Hispanic Recognition Award recipient,” Principal Juliet Gevargis-Mizimakoski said.

Garcia’s school counselor Heather Attenello echoed the same sentiments and congratulated the student on her achievement.

“Chloe’s inner drive, motivation to succeed and desire to help others keep her focused in setting and achieving her goals,” Attenello said.