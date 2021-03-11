Irvington

Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Medals at JSHS 

March 11, 2021
Irvington High School seniors Eesha Thaker, Isabella Berger, Esha Shenoy, Katharine McLaughlin and Anshuman Das. Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District. 

Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program participated in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held virtually on Januargy 30. They presented their work through a PowerPoint presentation and earned several medals. 

“We are so proud of each and every one of our students that competed at this competition,” said science teacher Stephanie Schilling, who advises the program with fellow teacher Nadia Parikka“We continue to be impressed with all of their hard work and dedication. Our students definitely proved that even a pandemic cannot stop them.” 

Congratulations to the following senior students who earned medals:  

  • Eesha Thaker won second place in the Math and Engineering local category for her presentation of “Implementing N-Gram Features Extraction and Machine Learning Text Classification Techniques to Build a Detection Model to Differentiate Between Fake and Real News.” 
  • Isabella Berger won second place in the Earth and Environmental Science local category for her presentation of “The Impact of a Honey Bee Presence on Bumblebee Foraging Behaviors.” 
  • Esha Shenoy won first place in the Medicine and Health local category for her presentation of “Elucidating the Relationship Between Obesity and Mortality Rate of SARS CoV-2.” 
  • Katharine McLaughlin won first place in the Biological Sciences local category for her presentation of “Rate of Compartmentalization in Determining Resistance to Rapid ‘Ōhi’a Death in ‘Ōhi’a Trees.” 
  • Anshuman Das won first place in the Neurology local category for his presentation of “The Effect of Ferroptotic Inhibitors on Cell Death Induced by Sodium Arsenite Formed Stress Granules.”

