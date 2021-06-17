Irvington High School Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition

Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an international competition at Rochester Institute of Technology. She presented her research, “A Novel Rehabilitative Device that Aids in Stroke Recovery.”

“We are thrilled for Brooke,” Science Research Program advisers Amy Ma, Nadia Parikka and Stephanie Schilling said. “To be recognized among so many other international finalists is so exciting and well-deserved.”

Dunefsky qualified to compete in the international competition after earning a Grand Prize in Engineering at the prestigious Westchester Science & Engineering Fair (WESEF) in March. In addition, Dunefsky’s patent for her device was recently approved.