Irvington High School and Middle School Chamber Ensemble and Jazz Band Students Perform at Annual IEF Gala 

Talented members of Irvington’s high school Chamber Ensemble and middle school Jazz Band performed at the annual Irvington Education Foundation Gala held at the Ardsley Country Club on March 23.

The Chamber Ensemble, under the direction of orchestra teacher Alan Goldberg, performed “Paragon Rag” by Scott Joplin while the Jazz Band performed a version of “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 under band teacher Paul Scattaretico’s direction.

“Our high school and middle school music students helped set the mood for a beautiful night…” Scattaretico said. “The students were very excited to be part of the celebration, and the music was thoroughly enjoyed by all.”

“We were deeply honored to be part of such a prestigious and important event,” Goldberg said. “The enthusiastic playing and wide smiles of all the students and adults clearly indicated that music is alive and well in Irvington.”

The Irvington Education Foundation provides funds for District programs that enrich the educational experience of students.