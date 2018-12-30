Irvington Basketball Coach Gina Maher Makes History

Bulldogs’ girls basketball coach Gina Maher has reached a major milestone in her career – 700 wins. She also made history as the first girls basketball coach in the history of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to reach that milestone.

Maher, who has been coaching the Irvington High School Bulldogs for 43 years, made the record win when her team defeated White Plains High School, 65-50, in the championship game of the William Warnock Tournament on Dec. 1. She credited her achievement to the strong women she has coached over the years, as well as the support of the District, community and her family.

“I have been fortunate to have coached amazing student-athletes who are all an integral part of our basketball family,” she said. “It is their achievement because without each of them there is no milestone.”

Maher also has 22 league championships, 18 sectional championships, five state titles and four federation championships.

“This is truly an amazing feat by an even more amazing person,” Athletic Director Artie McCormack said about Maher’s 700th career victory.