Irvington

Irvington Basketball Coach Gina Maher Makes History

December 30, 2018
Coach Gina Maher's 700th Win Irvington
Irvington High School girls basketball coach Gina Maher (center) celebrated her 700th career win on Dec. 1; assistant coach Barbara Constantine is far right.

Bulldogs’ girls basketball coach Gina Maher has reached a major milestone in her career – 700 wins. She also made history as the first girls basketball coach in the history of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to reach that milestone.

Maher, who has been coaching the Irvington High School Bulldogs for 43 years, made the record win when her team defeated White Plains High School, 65-50, in the championship game of the William Warnock Tournament on Dec. 1. She credited her achievement to the strong women she has coached over the years, as well as the support of the District, community and her family.

“I have been fortunate to have coached amazing student-athletes who are all an integral part of our basketball family,” she said. “It is their achievement because without each of them there is no milestone.”

Maher also has 22 league championships, 18 sectional championships, five state titles and four federation championships.

“This is truly an amazing feat by an even more amazing person,” Athletic Director Artie McCormack said about Maher’s 700th career victory.

Recommended For You

Steve Vescio Briarcliff Mayor

Long-Time Residents Announce Team Candidacy in Briarcliff Elections

Metro North

Metro-North Initiates Safety Enhancement System on Mid-Hudson Line

Briarcliff Manor Fire Dept

Former Briarcliff Fire Chief Sentenced to a Year in Prison in Theft Case

Eileen Fisher Institute

Eileen Fisher Leadership Institute Accepting Applications