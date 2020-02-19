Government Comes to Life

Government came to life at Washington Irving when Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner met with members of the student government. On January 10, the students held a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony as Mr. Feiner started his new term.

Students experienced first-hand what occurs when a local town official is sworn into office, learned about the meaning of an oath, and the importance of local leaders in the community. In addition, third, fourth and fifth-grade students who were chosen by their peers to represent their classes were sworn into their student government positions.