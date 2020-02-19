Schools

Government Comes to Life

February 19, 2020
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner participates in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony with members of the Washington Irving Student Council.

Government came to life at Washington Irving when Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner met with members of the student government. On January 10, the students held a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony as Mr. Feiner started his new term.

Students experienced first-hand what occurs when a local town official is sworn into office, learned about the meaning of an oath, and the importance of local leaders in the community. In addition, third, fourth and fifth-grade students who were chosen by their peers to represent their classes were sworn into their student government positions.

