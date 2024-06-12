Four SUNY Westchester Students Receive SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence

Four students at SUNY Westchester Community College were honored with the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence (CASE). This award recognizing distinguished achievement is the highest honor bestowed upon a student by the University. Awardees are those students who have best demonstrated the integration of SUNY excellence within many aspects of their lives, including academics, leadership, diversity, equity, inclusion & justice, campus involvement, community service, research & development, and the arts (creative or performing).

The SUNY WCC students to receive the award are: Luis Granados (Greenwich, CT), Alicia Greco (Mamaroneck, NY), Jessica Sabau (Ossining, NY), and Lotus Taylor (Pleasantville, NY). All four students are members of the SUNY WCC Honors College. The career plans for these students vary from biomedical engineering research, to diplomacy in international security, to law, and psychology.

“Once again, SUNY Westchester students have distinguished themselves,” said WCC President Dr. Belinda Miles. “The awards and recognitions our students received this year is another indication not just of the perseverance and accomplishments of our students, but also of the dedication and effectiveness of our award-winning faculty. Students in our Honors College enjoy a tuition-free, academically challenging environment as they are mentored to transfer to renowned universities for two additional years of Bachelor’s Degree studies.”

“There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and each year we come together to herald and celebrate the achievements of a diverse group of some of SUNY’s most accomplished students,” said SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. “It is my honor to celebrate the achievements of the nearly 200 CASE awardees as they inspire others and illustrate what is possible with a SUNY education.”

Information on SUNY WCC’s Honors College is available at www.sunywcc.edu/honorscollege.