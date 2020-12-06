Congratulations! to River Towns Student-Athletes Who Have Signed a National Letter of Intent 

Managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a National Letter of Intent (NLI) is “a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.”

By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Once signed to a college, the student cannot be recruited by another school.

Briarcliff H.S.

Ashleigh Fortunate – Women’s Soccer , SUNY Buffalo

Catherine Flanagan – Fencing, Duke University

Yasmin Hill – Diving , University of Wisconsin

Aidan Murnane – Men’s Lacrosse , Colgate University

Croton

Anna Eng – Basketball, Fairfield University

Hendrick Hudson

Fiona McGovern – Lacrosse, St. Bonaventure

Kira Virada – Lacrosse, Iona College

Ossining

Kacie Scarduzio – Lacrosse, Iona College

Walter M. Panas

Anthony Caputo – Baseball, Concordia College

Amanda Cohen - Soccer , SUNY Plattsburgh

Shane Finch – Baseball, Mount St. Mary’s College

Jack Laughlin – Baseball, SUNY Cobleskill

Cailean Nolan – Basketball, Mount St. Mary’s College

Kyle Rizzo – Soccer, Lake Erie College



Gianna Salerno – Field Hockey, SUNY Brockport