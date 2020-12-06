News

Congratulations! to River Towns Student-Athletes Who Have Signed a National Letter of Intent 

December 6, 2020

Managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a National Letter of Intent (NLI) is “a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.”

By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Once signed to a college, the student cannot be recruited by another school.

Briarcliff H.S. 

Ashleigh Fortunate Women’s Soccer , SUNY Buffalo

Ashleigh with Jaime Fortunate, Sean Fortunate, Anthony Fortunate

 Catherine Flanagan – Fencing, Duke University

Catherine with Christopher Flanagan + Natasha -Tzagoloff-Flanagan

Yasmin Hill  – Diving , University of Wisconsin  

Yasmin with Zakaria Hill Tbahi, Elizabeth Hill, Rachid Tbah  

Aidan Murnane Men’s Lacrosse , Colgate University

Aidan with James Murnane, Conor Murnane Meghan Murnane, Anne Murnane, Denis Murnane 

Croton 

Anna EngBasketball, Fairfield University 

Anna Eng

Hendrick Hudson 

Fiona McGovern – Lacrosse, St. Bonaventure

Fiona with Gerard McGovern

Kira Virada – Lacrosse, Iona College 

Kira with Pat Dee, Jennifer Dee, Christine Dee, Jose Varada, John Dee

 Ossining 

Kacie Scarduzio – Lacrosse, Iona College 

Kacie Scarduzio (r)

Walter M. Panas  

Anthony Caputo  – Baseball, Concordia College  

Anthony with Steve Caputo

Amanda Cohen - Soccer , SUNY Plattsburgh 

Amanda with Heidi Cohen, Jason Cohen, Girls Soccer Assistant Coach Matt Schiff

Shane Finch  – Baseball, Mount St. Mary’s College 

Shane with Leeann Finch, Benjamin Finch

Jack Laughlin – Baseball, SUNY Cobleskill 

Jack with Alice Laughlin, John Laughlin

 

Cailean Nolan  – Basketball, Mount St. Mary’s College

Cailean with Eilean Nolan, Adam Nolan 

Kyle Rizzo  – Soccer, Lake Erie College

Kyle with Marigo Rizzo, Patrick Rizzo, Boys Soccer Head Coach Peter Pryschlak

Gianna Salerno – Field Hockey, SUNY Brockport  

Gianna with Lori Salerno, William Salerno, Field Hockey Head Coach Andrew Tripaldi

