We are excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, a non–profit organization established to enhance educational experiences throughout the District. The celebration culminates on April 13th with the annual Spring Benefit at the Portuguese American Cultural Center in Tarrytown. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 25 Years”, honoring 34 district teachers and staff with 25 years or more of service.

As parents of children in the district, we see first-hand how special our schools are. We have wonderful cultural diversity, as well as a wealth of special programs which make our children’s educational experiences unique, including the Hi-5 Character Education program at WL Morse, the SHADE (Sleepy Hollow Academy for Disability Education) peer mentoring program at Sleepy Hollow High School, outdoor learning opportunities through the Peabody Preserve Outdoor Classroom, a Broadcasting Green Room, a student-run coffee shop and award winning musical theatre productions. Most of all, our schools are enriched by dedicated and caring teachers, staff and administrators who nurture and cultivate our children. The Foundation has been honored to support many of the programs that make our schools so special.

The Foundation is able to contribute to so many special programs because of the wonderful generosity of our donors; from local businesses who donate auction items, to our new and long-standing sponsors, and community members that give generously during our Annual Appeal and support our Spring Benefit. Our goal for this years’ event, along with hosting a fun and elegant party, is to raise awareness of the important programs the Foundation has sponsored, such as the new STEAM curriculum for grades K-12, the “One School One Book” program in the Middle School, and the new February Break Externship Program for High School Juniors and Seniors.

Another way we are trying to connect with our broader community is through our online auction. We are excited to offer over 80 items, ranging from summer camps to local one-of-a-kind experiences; spas to sporting events; and jewelry to entertainment. We are delighted to enable everyone to contribute to our schools, even if they are unable to attend the Spring Benefit.

We hope that you’ll join us on April 13th to commemorate “Cheers to 25 Years”, a celebration of The Foundation, our long-standing district educators and our community. To place your online auction bids through March 29th or buy tickets, go to www.biddingforgood.com/Tarrytownschools. RSVP requested by March 27th.

Andrea Lattanzio and Andrea Williamson are new Foundation Board members, and co-chairs of this years’ Spring Benefit. To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.tarrytownschoolsfoundation.org, and follow us on Facebook @TheFoundationforthePublicSchoolsofTheTarrytowns, or on Instagram (@foundationtarrytownsschools).