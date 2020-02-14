Briarcliff High School Boasts Two Regeneron Scholars

Two Briarcliff High School students are among a total of 34 Hudson Valley seniors who were named Scholars (or semifinalists) in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020. Briarcliff High School’s Scholars are:

· Massimo “Max” Fante – A New Method To Target and Degrade Transmembrane Proteins Inside the Cell

· Gil Halevi – Important Groups First: Encouraging Disentanglement in Variational Autoencoders

There were 300 students total, selected from the 1,993 students who entered the competition this year. Each of the Scholars will receive a $2,000 reward, and their schools will also receive $2,000.

Principal Debora French said, “We are proud to announce that two BHS seniors have been recognized among the 300 top scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s most prestigious science and math competition! Congratulations to Gil and Max!