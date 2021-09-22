Briarcliff High School Announces Distinguished Alumni Award Nomination Process

A true measure of a school’s success can be found in the actions, achievements and contributions of its alumni. Briarcliff High School graduates have many outstanding accomplishments and contributions, as well as having provided service to their communities and our country through government and/or military service and volunteer activities.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is intended to recognize graduates for their outstanding achievements, service to their communities and/or service/support of the Briarcliff School district. The honor is intended to be granted annually as part of the annual High School Awards assembly although multiple awards may be granted in a year and in some years no award need be granted.

Nomination Process

Nominees must be graduates of Briarcliff High School and must have graduated at least ten years prior to the school year in which they are nominated.

Nominations should be submitted to the Briarcliff High School Principal Diana Blank using the nomination form by February 1, 2022 via an email attachment (dblank@briarcliffschools.org) or hard copy to Briarcliff High School, 444 Pleasantville Road Briarcliff Manor, New York 10510

Attention: Diana Blank, Principal.

The Distinguished Alumni nomination process and nomination form is accessible via the high school homepage, as well as the District’s homepage, under the Community tab, at www.briarcliffschools.org.

Selection Criteria

The award is intended to recognize alumni for outstanding, noteworthy achievement in one or more areas:

• P rofessional achieve ment (or Military ) success demonstrated by notable career accomplishments

• Service to Society – Extraordinary community involvement in their own community, for their college or university , the Briarcliff community and/or society in general

• Service and Support of the Briarcliff school community

• Service with our Government and/or Military

Selection Process

The Principal of the High School will appoint a Committee consisting of no less than three to five members to review the nominations and determine which, if any,of the nominees will be selected as an honoree. The Committee will consist of community members and may, but is not required to, include alumni, the high school administration, and faculty member(s).

If the Committee selects a nominee, the nominee will be informed of the honor and invited to the High School Awards assembly for the presentation of the award. A plaque will be provided to the award recipient and a duplicate will be put on display in the high school lobby.