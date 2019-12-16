Author Speaks to Pocantico Students about Kindness, Empathy, and Yoga 

Children’s book author Susan Verde visited Pocantico Hills School October 11 to speak with children in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade.

A New York Times bestselling author whose books include The Museum, The Water Princess, and I Am Human: A Book of Empathy, Verde also teaches yoga and mindfulness to children. The PTA supports the school’s Author Visit program.

Verde told students about her own children and her pets, including a tarantula named Cuddles. She asked them to practice heart and belly breathing, led them in yoga poses and positive affirmations, then read one of her books to the group.

Verde, who has been a published author for 11 years, said she likes to write stories that help people feel good.

When starting the I Am books, the first thing she thought about was yoga. “It’s hard to worry when you’re in a yoga pose,” said Verde.

She spoke to children about the importance of being kind to others, even when you disagree. “Being human, means you can say, ‘I know how you feel,’ and you can choose kindness,” she said.