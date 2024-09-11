Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg Announces New Grant Awards for School Districts & Youth-Serving Organizations

As students across the region begin heading back to school, State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg is announcing new funds to support school districts and youth-serving organizations in Assembly District 95. The new funds are in addition to the formula-based funding that school districts received as part of the fiscal year 2025 budget.

“It is vitally important to ensure that our students have access to top-notch educational and enrichment opportunities at the elementary and secondary school levels,” said Levenberg. “Such opportunities support the physical and mental health of our children, which promotes the economic, civic, and cultural health of the region. I am so pleased to be able to deliver more funding for our schools and youth-serving organizations, on top of the state aid I fought for in this year’s budget.”

The funding recipients are:

The Ossining Youth Bureau for their environmental, visual arts, and civilian youth academy programs ($25,000)

for their environmental, visual arts, and civilian youth academy programs ($25,000) The Ossining Union Free School District for their community schools programming ($25,000)

for their community schools programming ($25,000) The Peekskill Youth Bureau for building renovations ($125,000)

for building renovations ($125,000) The Ossining Public Library for renovations to their teen and community program space ($100,000)

for renovations to their teen and community program space ($100,000) The Croton-Harmon School District for capital improvements ($100,000)

for capital improvements ($100,000) The Hendrick Hudson School District for capital improvements ($100,000)

for capital improvements ($100,000) New Era Creative Space for their Pathways to Careers program ($35,000)

for their Pathways to Careers program ($35,000) The Peekskill City School District for their performing arts program ($30,000)

for their performing arts program ($30,000) Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES for their greenhouse expansion and community empowerment program ($25,000)

for their greenhouse expansion and community empowerment program ($25,000) The Hudson River Museum for their planetarium program ($25,000)

for their planetarium program ($25,000) The Garrison Union Free School District for a roof reconstruction project ($125,000)

The grants were secured through New York State’s Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability and Technology (CREST) program and the fiscal year 2025 state budget, as part of New York State’s ongoing efforts to support communities and their economic development.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers were successful in defeating a proposal by the Governor that would have resulted in cuts to state aid for many school districts. School districts in Assembly District 95 received nearly $247 million in state aid for the current fiscal year, an increase of more than 5% over last year’s distribution.

Michael Tromblee, Superintendent of the Hendrick Hudson School District, said:“As the Superintendent of the Hendrick Hudson Central School District, I want to express our deep appreciation for the ongoing support and advocacy provided by Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg. Her commitment to enhancing safety and security measures in our schools recently through much-needed funding will make a tangible difference in the daily lives of our students and staff. Beyond her advocacy for continued funding, Assemblywoman Levenberg has taken the time to truly listen to our stakeholders, gaining a clear understanding of our district’s unique needs and priorities. Her visits with our students and efforts to personally connect with members of our community reflect her dedication to fostering meaningful relationships. We value her partnership and admire her steadfast determination to champion our educational community.”

Mary Fox-Alter, Interim Superintendent of the Ossining Union Free School District, said: “We thank Assemblywoman Levenberg for her advocacy in securing a grant for our O-Prime Community Schools Program. The O-Prime Ossining Community Schools Program, led by Megan Mastogiacomo, supports a number of important programs and events such as the Prom Pop-Up Shop, the Saturday Explore and Learn Program as well as our Back to School Programs. This grant allows us to provide supplies and materials to continue to host and offer the school community based events in support of our students, Pre-K through grade 12.”