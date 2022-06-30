6 Ways to Make Your College Essays Stand Out from the Rest

A college essay might seem like just another writing assignment, but it can have an enormous impact on whether or not you’re accepted to your dream school. The quality of your essays might also affect the course load you take, the scholarships you get, and the job offers you receive after graduation. To make sure that your college essays shine above the rest who go out to buy cheap essay, follow these six expert tips on how to write them.

1) Use action verbs

A college essay requires a student to write about themselves, but it doesn’t have to be overly personal or overly sentimental. A good way for students to stand out is by using action verbs. An action verb allows students to relate a personal story, accomplishment or achievement in an interesting and relevant way that can make for compelling reading. Using these types of words opens up a world of possibilities when putting together an essay. For example, instead of saying I enjoy being outside or I like to read books, students could say they climb trees or read books while lying on their backs. These are just a few examples—there are plenty more!

The key is not only using action verbs but also making sure they fit with your overall tone and style.

2) Research your topic

Before you start crafting your winning essay, it's important to research, research, and then research some more. Read about other applicants who have been successful in their applications; what did they write about? What do you have in common with them? Why do you feel your story is unique compared to other applicants? You may also want to look at essays that didn't make it—what went wrong with them? How can you avoid making these same mistakes? How can you improve upon their success stories?

3) Know how long your paper needs to be

Most colleges will specify a word or page count for your essay. Be aware of how long you need to make your essay so that you don’t end up with a lengthy (or short) paper. If you can, hand in an early draft so that your teacher can offer feedback before it’s too late! It might be hard to cut words out once you’ve written them down—but trust us, it’ll be worth it. And if your professor asks for changes after you submit your final draft? Take care of those as soon as possible; they could mean extra points on your final grade!

4) Cite your sources

When writing college essays, it’s important to properly cite your sources. If you use another person’s ideas, then you need to credit that source by using a citation style like APA or MLA. Not only will these citations make your essay more credible, but they will also save you time in case of plagiarism detection. It’s always better to be safe than sorry! You can easily check if you’ve cited all your sources correctly with a free tool.

5) Read through your work aloud before submitting it

In today’s tech-dominated world, it’s easy to forget that spoken communication is still an important skill. Give your essay a final read-through before submitting, and then do one more thing: Read it aloud. You may think it sounds fine when you read silently, but once you say it out loud, you may find errors in word choice or grammar that could negatively impact how your college admissions officers perceive your overall quality of writing.

6) Revise, revise, revise!

One of the best ways to get a good grade on an essay is not just to write it well, but also to revise it carefully. When you write your first draft, put it aside for a few hours (or even a few days) and then come back with fresh eyes. Highlight or circle any unclear parts and use that as an opportunity to strengthen your writing by explaining anything you can’t clarify right away. Then take another pass at things like spelling, grammar, punctuation and sentence structure. The more time you spend revising your work in stages like these, the better your final product will be!