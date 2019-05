45 High Schools In Hudson Valley Make U.S. News Best High Schools List for 2019

More than 40 high schools in the Hudson Valley are among the best high schools in America, U.S. News & World Report said Tuesday in its most comprehensive ranking yet of the nation’s high schools. More than 17,000 schools are ranked, an increase from 2,700 last year.

Bronxville High School topped the ranks for the Hudson Valley at No. 99 nationally and No. 11 in the state.

Here are the Hudson Valley schools that ranked in the top 200 in the state, along with their national rank:

• Bronxville High School: 99 nationally / 11 in NY

• Edgemont Junior-Senior High School: 112 nationally / 14 in NY

• Rye High School: 139 nationally / 18 in NY

• Byram Hills High School: 144 nationally / 20 in NY

• Blind Brook High School: 145 nationally / 21 in NY

• Horace Greeley High School: 187 nationally / 24 in NY

• Dobbs Ferry High School: 256 nationally / 30 in NY

• North Salem Middle School /High School: 300 nationally / 32 in NY

• Ardsley High School: 318 nationally / 33 in NY

• Croton-Harmon High School: 322 nationally / 35 in NY

• Harrison High School: 328 nationally / 37 in NY

• Briarcliff High School: 366 nationally / 39 in NY

• John Jay High School: 393 nationally / 41 in NY

• Hastings High School: 396 nationally / 42 in NY

• Pleasantville High School: 462 nationally / 45 in NY

• Yonkers High School: 496 nationally / 47 in NY

• Irvington High School: 529 nationally / 51 in NY

• Scarsdale Senior High School: 596 nationally / 56 in NY

• Mamaroneck High School: 625 nationally / 58 in NY

• Yorktown High School: 635 nationally / 59 in NY

• Rye Neck Senior High School: 638 nationally / 60 in NY

• Pelham Memorial High School: 692 nationally / 65 in NY

• Haldane High School: 815 nationally / 76 in NY

• Hendrick Hudson High School: 843 nationally / 80 in NY

• Lakeland High School: 883 nationally / 83 in NY

• Spackenkill High School: 960 nationally / 89 in NY

• Sleepy Hollow High School: 988 nationally / 91 in NY

• Fox Lane High School: 1,037 nationally / 94 in NY

• Walter Panas High School: 1060 nationally / 95 in NY

• Eastchester Senior High School: 1,088 nationally / 97 in NY

• Rhinebeck Senior High School: 1,191 nationally / 102 in NY

• Pearl River High School: 1,263 nationally / 107 in NY

• Clarkstown South Senior High School: 1,280 nationally / 108 in NY

• Somers Senior High School: 1,288 nationally / 111 in NY

• Nyack Senior High School: 1,338 nationally / 115 in NY

• Nanuet Senior High School: 1,698 nationally / 152 in NY

• Carmel High School: 1,717 nationally / 157 in NY

• Tuckahoe High School: 1,744 nationally / 163 in NY

• Pawling High School: 1,852 nationally / 172 in NY

• Onteora High School: 1,856 nationally / 173 in NY

• Valhalla High School: 2,007 nationally / 181 in NY

• Putnam Valley High School: 2,099 nationally / 189 in NY

• Tappan Zee High School: 2,160 nationally / 194 in NY

• Suffern Senior High School: 2,174 nationally / 196 in NY

• Warwick Valley High School: 2,213 nationally / 199 in NY

Overall, New York’s schools graduate 95 percent of students.

U.S. News & World Report is the gold standard for education rankings and is widely considered the global authority. Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News, said the aim of the rankings is to give families more information about the schools in their district.