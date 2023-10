Now you can read the complete October 2023 issue of River Journal North on your computer, tablet or phone. This month’s issue features an exclusive interview with Croton Cave Man Mark Dickey, a look at all the candidates running for local office (those that are running opposed) and much, much more. Including great profiles of Croton Harmon student athlete Gwen McManus and a look at ‘small town’ America as exemplified by Verplanck. Please feel free to share.