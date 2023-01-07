Read the January 2023 Issue of River Journal

Now you can read the complete January 2023 issue of River Journal online. You’ll find an interview with the Jazz Forum’s Mark Morganelli where he discusses his plans for the next stage of his 5-year old club. You’ll also find profiles of a local doctor turned artist, the new pastor of the Church of the Magdalene, and the retiring head of Rehabilitation Through the Arts, which teaches life skills to Sing Sing residents. And so much more.

Feel free to share with your family and friends who might not receive a print copy at home. Enjoy!