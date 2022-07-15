Now you can read the full Summer 2022 issue of River Journal online. Chock full of music coverage including an interview with indie music legend James Felice, a recap of the Peekskill Battle of the Bands, and info on how to enter the Tarrytown Music Hall’s Rock the Hall competition. Also get up-to-date on the plans to open a Yeshiva in Briarcliff and what that village plans to do with the $3 million property they purchased in the downtown area. Plus there are profiles of Smahtguy author and Tarrytown resident Eric Orner, and the Rockefellers‘ plans for a new creative space in Pocantico. All that and much more. Share with your friends and family who don’t receive the print issue at home. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>