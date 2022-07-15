Print Issues

Read the Full Summer 2022 Issue of River Journal

July 15, 2022

Now you can read the full Summer 2022 issue of River Journal online. Chock full of music coverage including an interview with indie music legend James Felice, a recap of the Peekskill Battle of the Bands, and info on how to enter the Tarrytown Music Hall’s Rock the Hall competition. Also get up-to-date on the plans to open a Yeshiva in Briarcliff and what that village plans to do with the $3 million property they purchased in the downtown area. Plus there are profiles of Smahtguy author and Tarrytown resident Eric Orner, and the Rockefellers‘ plans for a new creative space in Pocantico. All that and much more. Share with your friends and family who don’t receive the print issue at home. Enjoy!

