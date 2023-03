The full March issue of RJN is now available on our website. You’ll find a great article on the Peekskill Rotary Club and their past presidents – as well as their upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival, a profile on stellar scholar-athlete, senior Cassidy Croce from Croton-Harmon High School, and how the various communities of RJN territory are embracing solar energy options. And much more.

Feel free to share with your friends and family who don’t receive a print issue at home.