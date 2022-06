Now you can read the full June 2022 issue of River Journal online. Find out what goes in to the color choices and changes of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. If you’re wondering whether 9A will ever be fixed and what the future holds in terms of traffic, reach our stories on page 6 and 15. And once your done with our highways and byways, read about how our local villages are celebrating Juneteenth. Plus much, much more. Feel free to share with your friends who don’t receive the print issue at home.