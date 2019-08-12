Westchester Parks Foundation Announces Gala Awards Honorees

Local individuals and organizations to be honored at 42nd annual gala

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) will bestow three awards to local individuals and organizations at its 42nd annual “Celebrate the Power of Parks” gala on Thursday, September 19 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. All the funds raised at the gala will benefit the many WPF programs and services which preserve, enhance and beautify Westchester County parks.

The evening will recognize the visionary leadership and dedication to community demonstrated by the honorees. The recipients include:

Philanthropy Leadership Award: Carolyn and Don Moriarty of Bronxville

For their unwavering and passionate commitment to Westchester County Parks. The Moriartys share a family history of dedicating time and resources to public benefit, especially in the Westchester community.

Community Partner Award: Impact100 Westchester

For their mission to make a transformative impact in Westchester County. Specifically, to help change the lives of our campers through their experience at the Impact100 Arts Pavilion at Camp Morty.

Special Recognition for Service to Parks: The Native Plant Center at Westchester Community College

For their dedication of over 20 years to the native plants and natural landscapes of Westchester County, and their creation and promotion of the County’s executive order calling for native plants to be used exclusively in county parks and properties.

“This year’s honorees truly exemplify commitment to the parks and opens spaces that our county needs in order to thrive,” said Joanne Fernandez, board chairperson of the Westchester Parks Foundation. “Their unwavering passion helps us to achieve our mission of advocating and investing in the preservation, conservation and enjoyment of the 18,000 acres of parks, trails and open spaces within the Westchester County Parks system. We’re grateful for these ‘parksters.”

“The Power of Parks” gala will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 914-231-4600 or visit www.thewpf.org/event/gala2019/.