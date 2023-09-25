Westchester County Executive George Latimer Appoints Dr. Aleksandar Milovanovic as New Medical Examiner

Continuing the County’s dedication to public health and best serving the residents of our community, Westchester County Executive George Latimer has announced the appointment of Dr. Aleksandar Milovanovic, a highly regarded Board Certified Forensic Pathologist, as the new Medical Examiner for Westchester County. With an impressive track record spanning over two decades, Milovanovic brings a wealth of experience, community engagement and exceptional contributions during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic.

Latimer said: “In Dr. Milovanovic, we’ve found not just a medical examiner, but someone who has a passion to serve. His years of experience and dedication to our community make him the ideal choice for this vital role, especially in the wake of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Milovanovic’s expertise will continue to ensure the well-being of our residents and uphold the highest standards of justice.”

Milovanovic currently serves as the Head of the Department of Laboratories and Research, a position he has held since April 2019. Prior to this role, he served as the Deputy Medical Examiner for Westchester County since 2007. The Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research consists of several critical divisions, including Forensic Labs (Forensic Toxicology and Forensic Sciences), as well as Public Health Labs (Microbiological Services and Environmental Services).

One of Milovanovic’s standout accomplishments is his extensive experience in performing and certifying autopsies, having conducted over 5000 autopsies and certified an additional 2000 deaths since 1994. In the past four years alone, he personally examined 32 homicides and supervised an additional 35. His expertise extends to the courtroom, where he has testified an impressive 104 times in the USA, including in New York State (58 Grand Juries and 38 trials), Wisconsin (1 trial), Texas (10 trials), Virginia (3 trials), and West Virginia (1 trial).

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Milovanovic’s leadership was instrumental. He successfully navigated the Department through the pandemic’s challenges, including an increased number of fatalities, expanded storage capacity and the validation and use of PCR testing in virology. Milovanovic also played a pivotal role in addressing child fatalities, conducting autopsies and presenting analysis and conclusions to the Westchester County Child Fatality Review Team. His work extended to reporting incidents to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, contributing to the prevention of infant suffocation and other hazards.

Milovanovic said: “I am deeply honored to serve as Westchester County’s new Medical Examiner. My commitment has always been to provide compassionate care, support grieving families and contribute to the safety and well-being of our community. I look forward to working closely with County Executive George Latimer and our dedicated team to continue delivering the highest standards of forensic pathology and public health protection to the residents of Westchester County.”