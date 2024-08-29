Westchester County and Volunteer New York Announce 14th Annual 9/11: Serve & Remember Days of Service

To honor the lives lost and forever changed by the events of September 11, 2001, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Volunteer New York! have joined to host the 14th annual 9/11: Serve & Remember community-wide days of service that will take place in New Rochelle and White Plains on Friday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 11.

Latimer said: “As the anniversary of 9/11 brings us together to remember those lost and the many selfless first-responders, we are proud to join Volunteer New York! in presenting this meaningful way to take action in remembrance. In addition to the mobilization of hundreds of hours of service benefiting our local nonprofits, volunteering alongside our neighbors as part of this significant community event helps us to foster unity, empathy and bring our community closer together.”

Registration is now open at serveandremember.org to sign up for volunteer opportunities that address various local needs, from food insecurity to a blood drive with the New York Blood Center and more. Activities include writing letters to deployed military personnel, packing 50,000 meals for our local community, preparing sandwiches with One Sandwich at a Time, a Hands-on CPR Workshop with Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps and several other projects hosted on September 11 at the Westchester County Center.

Volunteer New York! Executive Director Jeanette Gisbert said: “With every passing year since that tragic day, the more vital it is that we pause to remember the spirit of unity and service that emerged following the horrific attacks of September 11. Whether you were there, saw it on TV or learned about it in the classroom, this is a day we must always remember. 9/11 Serve & Remember is an opportunity for us to pause to do a good deeds and to make a tangible difference. To remember the power of what we can do together.”

2024 9/11: Serve & Remember Event Schedule

Day 1: Friday, September 6

New Rochelle Hub: Monroe College

Pack 50,000 Meals with Monroe College 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 1 – 2:30 p.m.



Day 2: Wednesday, September 11

County Center Hub

· Create Blankets for Children in Hospitals

With Westchester-Putnam Project Linus Sponsored by Levitt-Fuirst Associates 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2 – 3 p.m. 4 – 5:30 p.m.



· Create Cards for the Troops

With United for the Troops 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2 – 3 p.m. 4 – 5:30 p.m.



· Create Laundry Sachets

With Hope Community Services 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2 – 3 p.m. 4 – 5:30 p.m.



· Create The Feelings Book Literacy Kit

With Westchester Jewish Community Services Early Child Program Sponsored by Webster Bank 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2 – 3 p.m. 4 – 5:30 p.m.



· Make Sandwiches

With One Sandwich at a Time 4 – 5:30 p.m.



· Donate Blood

With the New York Blood Center 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



· Learn Hands-Only CPR