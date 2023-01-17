Village of Sleepy Hollow Announces 2024 Music Festival

Plans for a Hudson riverside festival celebrating the local music, culture and natural beauty of the Village of Sleepy Hollow are underway. Mayor Ken Wray recently announced the receipt of a grant from Market New York, a tourism project of the Empire State Development Corporation, to support the one-day event scheduled for early summer of 2024.

Some of the events being planned include a family shade tent with acoustic sets, craft and kids’ activities, guided bike rides through the Kingsland Point Park venue, and yoga, as well as accessibility to kayak rentals through Hudson River Recreation. ”On and around the center stage, we will have headline acts paired with local Hudson valley bands, critically acclaimed local food vendors, and a Biergarten featuring local craft beer,” said Sleepy Hollow Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio.

Market New York grants seek to create an economic impact by increasing tourism throughout the state. To make the Sleepy Hollow festival possible, the village has partnered with cultural and civic groups that are committed to lifting the visibility of the Rivertowns beyond the attention they receive during traditional fall attractions. Some of the collaborators for the festival include River Towns Music Group, River Journal, Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, and Historic Hudson River Towns. Organizers are also soliciting major sponsors to help offset costs which will help secure big named performers.

Several smaller teaser concerts will take place in the summer of 2023 to launch the marketing for the 2024 festival. “The village is harnessing the talent of our musicians, culinary artists, and craft brewers to host an annual lower Hudson valley celebration worthy of the history that we safekeep,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray.

The first festival coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Village of Sleepy Hollow. “This is a perfect time and platform to showcase the full-spectrum of what Sleepy Hollow has to offer the region and the world,” said Mayor Wray.

For more information or to explore sponsorship opportunities, contact Anthony Giaccio at agiaccio@sleepyhollowny.org.