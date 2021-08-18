The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns this Fall

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze® and special Legend of Sleepy Hollow-themed experience returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for a 17th year and Blaze: Long Island returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage after a successful launch in 2020. On the grounds of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside in Tarrytown, visitors can enjoy two special celebrations of the author’s most famous work: Home of the ‘Legend’ during the day and dramatic evening performances of Irving’s ‘Legend.’

Both locations of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze® are bigger and better than ever before and feature thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. Blaze: Hudson Valley will run for 59 nights from September 17 through November 21. Blaze: Long Island will run for 36 nights from September 22 through November 7.

More Halloween fun can be found at the estate of Washington Irving, America’s founding father of literature. Historic Hudson Valley is bringing his classic spooky tale to life at Sunnyside, where visitors during the day can tour Irving’s home, take in an original shadow puppet film and see a special Legend exhibit at Home of the ‘Legend.’ In the evenings, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk casts a spell with dramatic performances of Irving’s ‘Legend,’ performed outdoors under the stars. Complete with live music by Jim Keyes and an appearance from the Headless Horseman himself, this performance is sure to thrill audiences of all ages.

The health and safety of our visitors is our highest priority. HHV’s experiences are largely outdoors and touch-free, and capacity has been reduced to ensure social distancing. Visitors who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks at all times. Masks are not required for vaccinated visitors while on the grounds but will be required when entering buildings at our sites, such as restrooms or shops. Visitors should consult hudsonvalley.org for our most current requirements.

All events are held rain or shine. Proceeds support Historic Hudson Valley, the Tarrytown-based private, non-profit educational organization that owns and operates several National Historic Landmarks.

Ticket and date information

These events have limited capacity and sell out. All admissions are by advance purchase only. To further reduce staff/visitor touchpoints, no tickets are sold on site even if not sold out.

Blaze: Hudson Valley dates are September 17-October 31; November 3-7, 10-14, 18-21. Blaze: Long Island dates are September 22-26; 29-October 3; October 6-11; 20-24; 27-31; November 3-7. Online tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children 3-17 and are free for children 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members can attend Blaze: Hudson Valley for free.

Irving’s ‘Legend’ dates are October 1-3; 8-10; 15-17; 22-24; 29-31. Online tickets start at $30 for adults and $24 for children. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Home of the ‘Legend’ dates are September 17-19, 24-26; October 1-3, 8-11, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31 and November 5-7. Online tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 3-17, and free for those 2 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members.

Buy tickets online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2.50 per ticket surcharge for phone orders).