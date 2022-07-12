Tarrytown Named Best Main Street in Westchester by Westchester Magazine

Did you know that the Village of Tarrytown has seventeen Best of Westchester winners in 2022, including Best Main Street in the County? Check out the complete list below.

Best of Westchester Winners in Tarrytown

Main Street: Tarrytown

tarrytowngov.com

Jazz Venue: The Jazz Forum

jazzforumarts.org

Venue for Comedy: The Tarrytown Music Hall

tarrytownmusichall.org

Blowout: Eclipse Hair Body Nails

facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails

Hairstylist: Mark Gagliardi at Eclipse Hair Body Nails

facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails

Salon: Eclipse Hair Body Nails

facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails

Place to Watch a Sunset: Scenic Hudson RiverWalk Park

scenichudson.org

Vanilla Soft Serve: Jimmy’s Soft Serve

jimmyssoftserve.com

Sweet & Salty Indulgence: Posh Pretzels

poshpretzels.com

Foie Gras: Hudson Valley Foie Gras Au Torchon at RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen

rivermarketbarkitchen.com

Locally Roasted Latte: Coffee Labs Roasters

coffeelabs.com

Greek Restaurant: Lefteris Gyro

lefterisgyro.com

Mexican Restaurant: The Taco Project

thetacoprojectny.com

Poke Bowls:My Tokyo

mytokyo-tarrytown.com

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant: Sweet Grass Grill

sweetgrassgrill.com

Micro Spa: Botanic Face & Body

botanicfacebody.com

Outdoor Dining (non-waterside): Goosefeather at Tarrytown House Estate

goosefeatherny.com

Restaurant Design: Goosefeather at Tarrytown House Estate

goosefeatherny.com