Dining Out

Tarrytown Named Best Main Street in Westchester by Westchester Magazine

July 12, 2022
Photo Courtesy of Westchester Magazine

Did you know that the Village of Tarrytown has seventeen Best of Westchester winners in 2022, including Best Main Street in the County? Check out the complete list below.

Best of Westchester Winners in Tarrytown

Main Street: Tarrytown
tarrytowngov.com

Jazz Venue: The Jazz Forum
jazzforumarts.org

Venue for Comedy: The Tarrytown Music Hall
tarrytownmusichall.org

Blowout: Eclipse Hair Body Nails
facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails

Hairstylist: Mark Gagliardi at Eclipse Hair Body Nails
facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails

Salon: Eclipse Hair Body Nails
facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails

Place to Watch a Sunset: Scenic Hudson RiverWalk Park
scenichudson.org

Vanilla Soft Serve: Jimmy’s Soft Serve
jimmyssoftserve.com

Sweet & Salty Indulgence: Posh Pretzels
poshpretzels.com

Foie Gras: Hudson Valley Foie Gras Au Torchon at RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen
rivermarketbarkitchen.com

Locally Roasted Latte: Coffee Labs Roasters
coffeelabs.com

Greek Restaurant: Lefteris Gyro
lefterisgyro.com

Mexican Restaurant: The Taco Project
thetacoprojectny.com

Poke Bowls:My Tokyo
mytokyo-tarrytown.com

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant: Sweet Grass Grill
sweetgrassgrill.com

Micro Spa: Botanic Face & Body
botanicfacebody.com

Outdoor Dining (non-waterside): Goosefeather at Tarrytown House Estate
goosefeatherny.com

Restaurant Design: Goosefeather at Tarrytown House Estate
goosefeatherny.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

An EF Teacher Has Learned as Much as She Has Taught

A Tribute to Juno and Sachi 

The Tarrytown Halloween Parade is Back

Wallauer and Benjamin Moore Team Up with NY Boulders Baseball in Grand Slam Partnership

About the Author: River Journal