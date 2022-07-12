Tarrytown Named Best Main Street in Westchester by Westchester Magazine

Did you know that the Village of Tarrytown has seventeen Best of Westchester winners in 2022, including Best Main Street in the County? Check out the complete list below.
Best of Westchester Winners in Tarrytown
Main Street: Tarrytown
tarrytowngov.com
Jazz Venue: The Jazz Forum
jazzforumarts.org
Venue for Comedy: The Tarrytown Music Hall
tarrytownmusichall.org
Blowout: Eclipse Hair Body Nails
facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails
Hairstylist: Mark Gagliardi at Eclipse Hair Body Nails
facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails
Salon: Eclipse Hair Body Nails
facebook.com/eclipsehairbodynails
Place to Watch a Sunset: Scenic Hudson RiverWalk Park
scenichudson.org
Vanilla Soft Serve: Jimmy’s Soft Serve
jimmyssoftserve.com
Sweet & Salty Indulgence: Posh Pretzels
poshpretzels.com
Foie Gras: Hudson Valley Foie Gras Au Torchon at RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen
rivermarketbarkitchen.com
Locally Roasted Latte: Coffee Labs Roasters
coffeelabs.com
Greek Restaurant: Lefteris Gyro
lefterisgyro.com
Mexican Restaurant: The Taco Project
thetacoprojectny.com
Poke Bowls:My Tokyo
mytokyo-tarrytown.com
Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant: Sweet Grass Grill
sweetgrassgrill.com
Micro Spa: Botanic Face & Body
botanicfacebody.com
Outdoor Dining (non-waterside): Goosefeather at Tarrytown House Estate
goosefeatherny.com
Restaurant Design: Goosefeather at Tarrytown House Estate
goosefeatherny.com