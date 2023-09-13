SUNY Westchester Community College Offers Free Narcan Training and Response Kits

SUNY Westchester Community College has been approved to offer an Opioid Overdose Prevention Program by the New York State Department of Health. The program consists of brief in-person training and all attendees receive a free Narcan response kit. The training is provided free of charge to all faculty, staff, students and community members.

This initiative will be spearheaded by George W. Contreras, Dean of the School of Health Careers, Technology and Applied Learning. Dean Contreras is a 30-year veteran paramedic in the New York City Emergency Medical Service (NYC EMS).

“As a paramedic, I have witnessed how Narcan saves lives,” said Dean Contreras. “It is extremely important to raise awareness of this life-saving training, and I am delighted that SUNY Westchester is now part of the educational solution to an on-going public health crisis.”

To obtain more information, reserve a spot at the next upcoming session or schedule a small group session, email Dee Mabra at Delzora.mabra@sunywcc.edu or call 914-606-6910.