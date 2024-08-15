Follow South Street to Peekskill’s Oz Land

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 1 pm-7 pm, Antonia Arts is holding its fourth annual Oz Land Festival on South Street in downtown Peekskill.

Following the Yellow Brick Road (of your imagination) will lead you to more than 40 artisan and retail vendors, and food stations, such as Homestyle Bakery and 140 Kitchen.

The entertainment lineup features iconic Hudson Valley storyteller Jonathan Kruk and DJ Esco. Also on tap are singers and dancers from local schools Just the Place and The Dance Conservatory.

Antonia Arts’ youth performance troupe Wiz Kidz will make a special appearance at 2 pm. At 4:45 pm there will be a costume contest, awarding a cash prize to the winning entry.

At 5:15 pm, Oz Land Festival’s first annual Art Show, inside The Artist Spot (925 South Street), will announce a Best of Festival winner. The art is inspired by themes and images from The Wizard of Oz. There also will be vendors inside 925 South Street, as well as a screening of of Scarlett Antonia’s production of The Wizard of Oz that was staged in 2015 at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater. Zumba and line dancing in the street also are scheduled.

Rounding out the day, at 6 pm the 50/50 raffle winner will be announced. Raffle ticket holders must be present to claim the cash prize.