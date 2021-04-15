Peekskill to Name Acting City Manager After Stewart Car Accident

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during the morning hours, City Manager Andrew Y. Stewart was involved in a motor vehicle accident. We ask everyone to join the Mayor, Common Council, and City Staff in keeping Andy and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Due to these circumstances, Mayor Rainey has called a Special Meeting of the Common Council via Zoom this Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm to appoint an Acting City Manager in Mr. Stewart’s absence. The information to join the Zoom meeting will be made available on the City of Peekskill website and on the Common Council Meeting Calendar and Agenda prior to this Friday’s meeting.