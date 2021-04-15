News

Peekskill to Name Acting City Manager After Stewart Car Accident

April 15, 2021
Andy Stewart (r)
Peekskill City Manager Andy Stewart

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during the morning hours, City Manager Andrew Y. Stewart was involved in a motor vehicle accident. We ask everyone to join the Mayor, Common Council, and City Staff in keeping Andy and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Notice of Special Common Council Meeting to Name Interim City Manager
Notice of Special Common Council Meeting to Name Interim City Manager

Due to these circumstances, Mayor Rainey has called a Special Meeting of the Common Council via Zoom this Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm to appoint an Acting City Manager in Mr. Stewart’s absence. The information to join the Zoom meeting will be made available on the City of Peekskill website and on the Common Council Meeting Calendar and Agenda prior to this Friday’s meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

State Senators Herald 2021-2022 State Budget’s Historic Investment in Education

Micro-America the Beautiful

Chamber of Commerce Announces Strong Support for Indian Point Decommissioning Project

‘Miss New York 2021’ to Be Crowned in Peekskill

About the Author: River Journal