Spring Cleaning of Household Recyclables – Here’s How

As spring cleaning rolls around, it is only natural that an accumulation of old household products, garbage, and electronic waste will hi-jack the average garage. With environmental awareness on the rise, the various procedures for sorting different types of waste properly can seem daunting. Fortunately, the Material Recovery Facility in Yonkers has released guidelines and drop-off dates to answer all disposal-related inquiries.

On May 18, from 9am to 3pm, a host of waste products will be accepted at the recovery facility, but it is important to note what will and won’t be accepted. For the items that are not accepted at the facility, there are alternatives for disposing of them.

Household chemicals accepted by the facility include automotive fluids such as antifreeze, brake fluid and gasoline, flammable liquids such as kerosene, butane, charcoal fluid and turpentine, metal, jewelry and furniture polishes, wood preservatives, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and photography and swimming pool chemicals.

Other household items accepted include fluorescent lightbulbs and CFLs, fire extinguishers, propane tanks (2, 5, 10, 20 lbs.), auto-batteries, non-rechargeable and rechargeable batteries, button cell batteries, car tires (a maximum of 4), mercury thermometers and thermostats, electronic waste such as computer monitors, towers, peripherals, printers, TVs, faxes, radios, stereos and speakers, appliances with Freon such as freezers, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and air conditioners, and expired or unused pharmaceuticals. If pharmaceuticals are to be brought in, they must be in their original containers.

A mobile shredder will also be available to residents who wish to shred personal papers free of charge. Each resident is entitled to four file boxes measuring 10” by 12” by 15”.

What can’t be brought to the facility? Here’s a list:

oil and latex paint

motor oil

compressed gas cylinders

smoke and fire detectors

explosives

medical waste

materials from businesses, schools and institutions

cell phones and other phones

plastic bags

construction debris

Paint can be hardened and put into the regular trash, smoke and fire detectors can be put in the regular trash, motor oil should be taken to a service station, and all other items must be disposed of in accordance to the guidelines that can be found by calling the Recycling HelpLine at 2-1-1.

While May 18th is the official drop off day for this spring, there are year-round disposal options available to residents. For more information and questions, call (914)-813-5425.