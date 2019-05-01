Sleepy Hollow Sprint Triathlon Scheduled for June 16

Proceeds Benefit Sleepy Hollow Teen Travel Camp

The Sleepy Hollow Sprint Triathlon, presented by Edge-on-Hudson, has earned a loyal following among triathletes and weekend warriors since its inception more than 10 years ago. The popular triathlon returns to Sleepy Hollow for its 11th edition on Sunday, June 16th at 8:00am. Advance registration is required, and all proceeds from the triathlon benefit the Village of Sleepy Hollow Recreation Department’s Teen Travel Camp.

The event is known as a “sprint” triathlon, as each leg of the race is shorter than a full triathlon. The triathlon’s popularity is due, in large part, to the scenic beauty and legendary history of Sleepy Hollow and the course’s route following the Hudson River. The Sleepy Hollow Sprint Triathlon kicks off with a half-mile swim in the Hudson River along the shore of Kingsland Point Park. The swimming leg is followed by an 11-mile bike ride through the legendary Village of Sleepy Hollow. Finally, the race concludes with a three-mile run along the river through Edge-on-Hudson, the new mixed-use community being developed by SunCal and Diversified Realty Advisors adjacent to the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow.

The 2019 edition offers a “relay” option for participants, who can opt to complete all three legs of the triathlon individually or enter as part of a relay team, completing only selected legs. In this way, an individual who may be a strong runner, but is less confident at swimming, can combine forces with a swimmer and a biker and still enjoy the natural beauty of the area and the excitement of the race, all while supporting a great cause. Over the course of 10 years, the Sleepy Hollow Sprint Triathlon has raised more than $1 million for charitable causes.

The goal of the Village of Sleepy Hollow Recreation Department’s Teen Travel Camp is to provide local children with a safe, healthy, stimulating and enjoyable summer camp experience. More information on the camp is available at www.sleepyhollowny.gov/

In support of this community fundraiser, Edge-on-Hudson is providing free parking to participants and spectators at the Triathlon. The 70-acre site along the Hudson River is located just 25 miles north of New York City and will eventually feature 1,177 units of housing, a 140-room boutique hotel, waterfront restaurants, retail uses and office space.

The project will also include more than 16 acres of parkland and a winding promenade along the water linking to the existing RiverWalk to the south and Kingsland Point Park to the north. Edge-on-Hudson is restoring access to the Sleepy Hollow waterfront while jumpstarting economic development in the area.

Advance registration is required for participation in the Sleepy Hollow Sprint Triathlon. Registration and additional information is available online at www.sleepyhollowtriathlon.com.