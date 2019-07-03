RJ Reccos – 5 of New York’s Best Rooftop Bars

New York, New York. Known as the city that never sleeps, is the perfect place to party until the sun comes up. From buzzy spaces in five-star hotels to secret date night hideaways, NYC is home to the absolute best rooftop bars. What better way to celebrate the 4th than with a variety of cocktails, quick bites to go around the table, and sky-high views to watch fireworks?!

We’ll cheers to that!

Thirsty for the best rooftop bars in town? Check out these five hot spots that will have you planning a trip to the Big Apple to celebrate Fourth of July weekend.

Ophelia

Rooftop Ophelia takes you back in time- velvet furnishings, record players and vintage silverware will definitely have you feeling like Frank Sinatra is about to make an appearance. With cozy seating, small bites perfect for sharing, and sweeping views, Ophelia is a dream date night destination. So, relax this holiday and clink drinks with your special someone while admiring the Big Apple skyline.

Where: 3 Mitchell Pl 26th floor, New York, NY 10017

Website: https://opheliany.com

Loopy Doopy e

Famous for their Ice-Pop cocktails, Loopy Doopy currently offers blueberry, strawberry, and apple flavored ice-pops in a glass of chilled rosé or prosecco. The bar is located in the five star Conrad New York Hotel and visitors can enjoy an extraordinary view of both New York and New Jersey’s skyline while sipping on the fruity delights. Just try not to get too loopy!

Where: 102 North End Ave, New York, NY 10282

Website: https://www.conradnewyork.com/dine/loopy-doopy-rooftop-bar/