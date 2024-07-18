Red Cross Responds to Support 22 People in Westchester County

The American Red Cross, Metro NY North Chapter provided emergency assistance to 22 people after two emergencies in Westchester County between July 8 and July 15, 2024.

The Red Cross responded to help people affected by the following fire in Westchester County:

Five households (14 individuals) after a fire on 6th Street in Verplank (7/15/2024)

(7/15/2024) Three households (eight individuals) after a fire on Lawn Ter in Mamaroneck (7/8/2024)

In each instance, the Red Cross Metro NY North Disaster Action Team provided emergency assistance, including financial assistance, to meet the families’ immediate needs. The Red Cross also typically provides information packets regarding recovery resources and guidance, cleanup kits, comfort kits with personal care items, snacks, waters, and other items as needed.

Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with families to connect them with additional resources for long-term recovery needs.

Any persons impacted by these disasters who need recovery assistance and have not already connected with Red Cross services should contact 1-877-RED CROSS ( 1-877-733-2767 ).