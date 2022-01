Now you can read the full January 2022 issue of River Journal North online. Including our farwell to Peekskill’s Ocean Morisset, a round-up of the best and most unique fitness options for the new year, a community-by-community look at what the 2020 census reveals about the River Towns and Westchester County. Feel free to share with all your friends who don’t receive the print issue in their mailbox every month.