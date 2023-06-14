Peekskill Seeks to Fill Vacancies on its Boards and Commissions

The City of Peekskill is seeking applications from residents to fill vacancies on its various Boards and Commissions. The current vacancies that need to be filled are on the Board of Tax Assessment Review, Historic & Landmarks Preservation Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Peekskill Industrial Development Agency, and the Housing Authority.

“Our Boards and Commissions help shape the direction of our city and guide our Common Council with important decision making,” said City Manager Matt Alexander. “I encourage all of our residents who have time to consider joining one of our Boards and Commissions and help make our city a great place for all.”

“As a recent appointed member of the Planning Commission, I have had a great experience being involved with the other members as we share ideas and provide input for our city leaders,” said Kecia Palmer-Cousins. “If you are passionate about our Peekskill community and have the time to be involved, I highly recommend joining one of our boards and commissions and let your voice be heard.”

“I’d recommend anyone who wants to see positive change join one of the city boards, said Liz Greene, Chair of the Parks Advisory Board. “It’s a great way to get involved, and to enact small changes at the local level that can make a big difference to life in Peekskill.”

As the chair of the Conservation Advisory Council (CAC), I have witnessed firsthand the power of volunteering and the impact on sustainability in our community,” said Elaine Caccoma. “Each CAC member who dedicates their time, energy, and skills, becomes a catalyst for change and helps others in the community move towards more sustainable practices. Together we can preserve our natural resources while enhancing the quality of life in our community for today and for those who come after us.”

“Joining a board or commission is one of the best ways to get involved in our city and is a rewarding experience,” said Jeffrey Stern, Chair of the Planning Commission. “Through your involvement, you can provide input and have a voice that can help shape our city’s development and its future.”

For those who are interested in serving on a Board or Commission, please send a letter of interest and resume to City Clerk Cassandra Redd at 840 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566 or via email to credd@cityofpeekskill.com. All applicants must be a City of Peekskill resident and need to include their political party affiliation in their letter of interest as some Boards and Commissions are not permitted to have more than four members of the same political party.