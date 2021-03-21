Lawmakers Tour Pop-Up Vaccine Site in Sleepy Hollow

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senator Pete Hackham and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti toured a new pop-up vaccine site in Sleepy Hollow over the weekend. The site offered about 650 residents, 60 years of age and older and teachers from across New York State COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials from Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, and Rite Aid led State lawmakers and Westchester County Executive George Latimer on the tour. State lawmakers said the pop-up site was orderly and would be an excellent model to replicate to benefit our most vulnerable.

“When there is a pop-up, there are people helping our seniors to make appointments, and there are a lot of volunteers that help them throughout the day,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. It’s a set-up that will really lead to more people getting vaccinated, and ultimately a lot more hugs in the coming weeks and months.”

“We can do these pop-up clinics in smaller communities, so seniors don’t have to travel too far,” said Senator Pete Hackham. “This is a model we can replicate, especially for seniors and underserved populations across the State.”

The vaccine site was made possible by the Villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow who secured a partnership with Rite Aid to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents. The villages also coordinated with the Tarrytown Union Free School District to secure the site’s location at the Sleepy Hollow Middle School gymnasium. New Yorkers were given about 2-weeks prior to the site’s opening to book an appointment through the Village of Tarrytown, and all appointments were filled.

During the tour, Senators Stewart-Cousins and Harckham recognized Rite Aid’s pharmacists who spent the day administering vaccines with certificates from the NYS Senate for their hard work. The Senate Majority Leader said without their efforts pop-up vaccine sites like this would not be possible.

The pharmacists return on Saturday, April 17th, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. to administer the second scheduled dose of the vaccine to residents.