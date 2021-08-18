IntoxiKate and Feeding Westchester Team for “Eating for Orange”

For the third year, IntoxiKate Kate Schlientz is teaming up with Feeding Westchester and area restaurants to “Go Orange” for Hunger Action Month this September. The goal is to raise awareness that 1-in-5 people in Westchester County are food insecure and educate the community about ways they can help support the county’s leading nonprofit hunger-relief organization.

Starting September 1st, over 50 Westchester restaurants will participate in “IntoxiKate’s Eating for Orange.” Foodies can feast on a range of orange-inspired dishes whipped up by our area’s top chefs—from seasonal staples to gluten-free and vegetarian options.

“IntoxiKate’s Eating for Orange was created in 2017 as a way to create awareness around ways we can all help Feeding Westchester with their many efforts,” Schlientz said. “It was also a strategic, easy way restaurants could support their community. It is incredibly inspiring to see how many restaurants are collaborating on this year’s effort.”

Those hungry to help are asked to visit participating restaurants, try the orange-themed dishes, and help spread awareness by sharing their experience on social media using the following hashtags: #eatingfororange #intoxikate #feedingwestchester #hungeractionmonth

For every post tagged, Schlientz will donate $1 to the organization, up to $500.

“What’s more important than giving back to our community? Feeding Westchester is the largest hunger relief organization in our county and has helped countless individuals in need. The Livanos Restaurant Group is proud to contribute to this amazing organization,” said Corina Livanos.

“This month is really focused on hunger awareness and creating a dialogue,” Schlientz said. “What better way to have a conversation than over great food?”

In addition, Enormous Creative and the Restaurant Alliance of Westchester are this year’s campaign sponsors.

Among the participating restaurants are Sweet Grass Grill, Grass Roots Kitchen, and RiverMarket Bar + Kitchen in Tarrytown, Chutney Masala in Irvington, and Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson. For a list of participating restaurants and dishes, visit intoxikate.com/eatingfororange/.