Greenburgh Town Supervisor Debates & Forums Oct 21, 22, 28

If you live in Greenburgh — including Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings, Irvington, Tarrytown, or unincorporated (Edgemont, Hartsdale, Fairview) — come here the candidates debate. Incumbent Paul Feiner and Independent candidate Lucas Cioffi.

You are Invited:

• Oct 21: League of Women Voters Debate, Greenburgh Public Library (300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford) @ 6:30pm

• Oct 22: Hartsdale Neighbors Association Forum, St Paul’s United Methodist Church (130 N Central Ave, Hartsdale) @ 7pm

• Oct 28: NAACP Candidates Forum, Theodore D. Young Community Center (32 Manhattan Ave, White Plains) @ 7pm

Early voting starts Oct 26th.