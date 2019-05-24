Greenburgh Public Access TV to Run 150 30-Minute Interviews of Local Veterans for Memorial Day Weekend

More than 150 Greenburgh veterans, most from World War II and the Korean conflict, have been interviewed for a Greenburgh town history project and each of their half hour interviews can be seen non-stop on Greenburgh cable TV local access TV stations over Memorial Day weekend.

Each interview is about a half-hour long and there are more than 150 interviews. The interviews will be broadcast non-stop from late Friday night to Tuesday morning. The interviews will air on channels 75 and 76 on Optimum and on channels 34 and 35 on Verizon FIOS. Copies of the interviews are also available for viewing at the Greenburgh Library.

Residents who don’t want to stay up the entire Memorial Day weekend can watch individual tapes on the Greenburgh public access TV website:

http://greenburghpublicaccess.com/veterans-living-history

The interviews – interspersed with war footage and put together with help from Vietnam War vet Steve Wittenberg and town employee George Malone – chronicle the veterans’ experiences during and after the war. Alan Hochberg, a former resident of Greenburgh conducted most of the interviews during a three year period beginning almost a decade ago. Hugh McAuley and the Greenburgh Veteran Advisory Committee have interviewed additional veterans since Alan moved out of town.

Sadly, some of our local heroes who were interviewed have since died but their stories will be shown. And their bravery will never be forgotten.

“The Greenburgh Living History is a treasure. Students and future generations will be able to hear the stories of local heroes who contributed to democracy,” noted Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “We must never forget the contributions Greenburgh residents made fighting for our freedoms and democracy. Every year we play the tapes non-stop during Memorial Day and Veterans Day weekends.

The Greenburgh Living History initiative inspired a similar living history project. A committee was formed last year to interview 9-11 first responders, residents who lost family and friends on 9-11 or who witnessed the tragedy. These interviews will be broadcast every 9-11. For further information please email Paul at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.